Reena Roy All Set To Make A Comeback After 16 Years "Main dil ko chhone waale role ka wait kar rahi thi," said Reena Roy

Veteran actor Reena Roy, known for films like Kaalicharan, Apnapan and Vishwanath, is all set to make a comeback on television after 16 long years. In her recent interview, Reena shared that she kept away from the limelight for 16 years as she was busy taking care of her daughter and looking into her household responsibilities. But now Reena Roy is all excited about her comeback with a Vikas Gupta show and hopes to start work on it soon. "Main dil ko chhone waale role ka wait kar rahi thi," Reena said. Reena will also appear on a special show Baatein Kahi Ankahi on January 7th, which is also her birthday.



Reena also talked about her early acting days and how it was difficult for her to portray serious characters at such a young age. She also shared that as a young teenager she had a crush on so many good looking actors.



Brought up in Bandra, she would often cycle to superstar Rajesh Khanna's bungalow in the hope to catch a glimpse of him. However, her biggest crush was actor Manoj Kumar but unfortunately she could never work with him. Reena Roy also told that her mother deliberately never let that happen assuming that she will might just fall on his feet begging 'main aapke ghar ka saara kaam kar lungi bas mujhe rakh lo!'



Reena Roy has worked with actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha. She has films like Nagin (1976), Apnapan (1977) and Aasha on her resume.



