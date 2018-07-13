Priyanka Chopra Used To 'Check On Me' During My Battle With Cancer, Says Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina

Sunaina Roshan is a cancer survivor (courtesy: iHrithik)

"I did not even know about cervical cancer until I was told I had it," writes Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina, in the latest entry to her blog. Sunaina chronicled her battle with cancer in an extensive note on her blog and mentioned that Priyanka Chopra was one of those who checked on her regularly during her difficult time. "One of the people who called me during this phase of my life to check on me and give me support was Priyanka Chopra. She was not sure if it was ok to call me not knowing how I would react or if I was traumatic and low. She actually consulted Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and only after he said it was ok, she called me," wrote Sunaina, who fought and overcame cervical cancer in 2014. Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are co-stars of two Krrish films and Agneepath.



"When we spoke, she surprisingly asked if she was actually talking to me because for a patient diagnosed with cancer, I was anything but depressed. She couldn't believe that I was so full of life even at that point," Sunaina added in her blog.



In her blog, Sunaina added that she was unaware she's been diagnosed with cancer for a week and the thought of losing hair as a result of chemotherapy sessions bothered her the most. "In all of this chaos, the only question I would keep asking the doctor was if I would lose my hair. I must have asked him the same question at least 15 times if not more," she wrote.



Sunaina added that the "torture" continued to 8-10 months, during when Hrithik hunted for every possible solution to not let Sunaina go bald but only to realise there's none. "I ordered 3-4 different styles of wigs and then I went to the Salon with Mom for my head shave. It technically was the most dreadful day of my life and I could not gather the guts to look at myself in the mirror. It took me about 45 mins before I actually saw myself and my heart ached at my sight," she wrote in her post. About her brother, she said: "He tried his best to control his tears in front of me."



During her cancer treatment, Sunaina had a realisation, which she documented in her post: "I realised one thing and that was that only I could put a smile back on my face. I had to fight my inner pathos and accept the fact that what was done was done and I had to move on positively after all it was only a matter of time and my hair would definitely grow back. I am sure that my family must have gone through a lot of pain seeing me go bald but they kept their emotions at bay and gave me immense support."





Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina#keepgoing#impossibleisNothingpic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017