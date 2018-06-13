Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Reveals She Still Sees A Counsellor For Depression

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan blogged about being a "survivor" in the recent past and now, in her latest entry to her journal, she has detailed her battle with depression, reported mid-day. Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, dealt with diabetes and hypertension and was also diagnosed with cervical cancer some years ago. Talking about depression, Sunaina said how the condition is often treated as "taboo" but the challenge is to talk about depression and seek treatment for it, just like any other disease. "I still see a counsellor, because you have to talk to an unbiased person who can guide you. I want to reach out to people who suffer from this mental ailment, which needs to be treated like any other physical ailment," Sunaina told mid-day.
Talking about the generalised perception about depression, Sunaina told mid-day that: "People refuse to come to terms with it, and, sometimes, commit suicide. Visiting a doctor is taboo. They feel, going to a psychiatrist means they are mad. In India, being treated for it is frowned upon". She added: "I want to tell people in India that tackling depression in time is important."
In her blog, Sunaina documents the reasons associated with her depression and referred to her divorce and the medical conditions she was diagnosed with. An excerpt from her latest blog entry, as published by mid-day reads: "The cause of my depression was my tryst with various illnesses, ranging from tuberculosis meningitis (TBM) and cancer, as well as loneliness, due to my failed relationships with men. After I was recovering from TBM, I had lost confidence to venture out of the house on my own."
However, according to Sunaina, these were not the only reasons for her condition. "Post my divorce, I had become dependent on my mother. Every time she went out of town, I would be depressed. My brother's brain surgery was another time I faced depression." In 2013, Hrithik Roshan underwent brain surgery in the US after he suffered an injury on the sets of Bang Bang!.
"My symptoms ranged from excessive eating to disinterest in everything. I would get heat flushes, and start sweating in an air-conditioned room. My hands would tremble, and I would cry for no reason. I went for counselling sessions. I pushed myself to go on sets of Kites to divert my mind. This helped me gain my lost confidence," Sunaina Roshan added.
Sunaina Roshan trended a great deal last year after Hrithik Roshan summed up her fat-to-fit story in a collage, whose caption read: "Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi."
Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina#keepgoing#impossibleisNothingpic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017
Hrithik and Sunaina are children of actor, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan but the couple are now divorced.