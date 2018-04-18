Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Opens Up About Struggles: 'I'm A Survivor'

Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina, who trended big time last year for her extreme transformation, has shared her life experiences in a blog, Mumbai Mirror reports. Sunaina Roshan has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes, hypertension and was diagnosed with cervical cancer some years ago. In her blog, Ms Roshan said that she's a 'survivor' and her family has always been by her side. "My family has always been by my side through everything, but first you need to make up your mind to fight and overcome the difficulties. Nobody can really help you but yourself," she wrote, Mumbai Mirror reports.
Sunaina Roshan is now married to businessman Mohan Nagar and has a daughter Suranika Soni. "Life is beautiful so why waste it in tears. When your problems become too much for you, just tune into another channel which is airing a happy version of what's happening," she wrote in her blog.
Sunaina Roshan fought and overcame cervical cancer in 2014. Later, she wrote a pictorial biography on father Rakesh Roshan, titled To Dad With Love.
Last September, Hrithik had shared a 'then and now' picture of his sister and her extreme transformation was worth inspiring. "Now that's what I call a transformation. So, so proud of you didi," Hrithik wrote adding the hashtags, 'keep going,' 'impossible is nothing.'
"I want to inspire people across the globe. If the blog is a success maybe, I'll think of a book and go on a show like Ted Talks. I want to tell people that I am a survivor, and not a victim," she concludes.