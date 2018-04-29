Hrithik Roshan, Then 8, Danced To Michael Jackson's Thriller. Seen Pic Yet?

Hrithik Roshan is a self-confessed fan of King of Pop Michael Jackson and on Sunday, the 44-year-old actor shared a picture from his childhood, in which he can be seen entertaining an audience with his dance moves. Hrithik revealed that the picture was taken in 1982 when MJ's Thriller has released. "That's an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense, but to Mom and Dad, I was Jackson that night," he wrote. Instagram users gave a thumbs-up to Hrithik. "You are Bollywood's Jackson sir," read one comment while another Instagram user wrote: "You are inspiration for many peoples many dancers sir."
Highlights
- "You are Bollywood's Jackson sir," a fan commented on Hrithik's post
- Hrithik is a self-confessed fan of Michael Jackson
- He also paid tribute to MJ in the title track of Bang Bang!
Take a look at Hrithik's post:
Now, we don't know how well an 8-year-old Hrithik mimicked Michael Jackson's style but Hrithik in 2014 paid a tribute to MJ in the title track of his film Bang bang! and it was bang on! Here's a snippet of Hrithik's dance moves in Bang Bang!
Commentsa biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30 programme, under which he coaches 30 students from the lower income group for the the entrance examination for Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30, which is directed by Vikas Bahl also stars television actress Mrunal Thakur. Super 30 is expected to release next year.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan. Kaabil, also starring Yami Gautam, wasn't a huge success.