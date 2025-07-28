On Camera, 25-Year-Old Collapses, Dies Playing Badminton In Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack while playing shuttle badminton at Nagole Stadium in Hyderabad.

The man, identified as Gundla Rakesh, was reportedly employed at a private company in Hyderabad. He was the son of Gundla Venkateswarlu, a former Deputy Sarpanch from Tallada in Khammam district.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral, shows Rakesh participating in a doubles badminton match at Nagole Stadium around 8:00 pm on Sunday. Moments after bending down to pick up the shuttlecock, he suddenly collapses on the court. Fellow players immediately rush to his side, with one individual seen attempting chest compressions in an effort to revive him.

Rakesh was reportedly shifted to a hospital nearby but was declared "brought dead."

The sudden death of such a young and seemingly active and healthy individual has once again raised concerns about cardiac arrests in young people during physical activities like playing games or at the gym.

Health experts warn about regular health checkups to get an alert about underlying heart conditions, lifestyle factors, and the importance of early detection and preventive health measures.