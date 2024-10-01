Nia Sharma On <i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: "Don't Call Or Text Me To Ask Anything"

Nia Sharma is making headlines as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18. The actress has remained tight-lipped about her participation in the show. Addressing the media's attempts to reach her for comments, Nia Sharma shared a note on her Instagram Stories. She requested them not to call or text her about Bigg Boss. Nia wrote, "Hi There! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe Maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karungi. [Forgive me. I will not reply.] Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day." She also added a cute teddy bear GIF with an "I am sorry” sign.

In case you missed it, Nia Sharma was declared the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18 during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired on September 29. The episode featured special guests, including Jigra cast members – Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, as well as Laughter Chefs participants – Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah and Bharti Singh. During the finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty made the big announcement, confirming Nia as the first contestant for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

It is worth noting that Karan Veer Mehra won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The actor received the trophy, ₹20 lakh in prize money and a car. Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff finished as the first runner-up, while Gashmeer Mahajani was the second runner-up.

Coming back to Nia Sharma, she has appeared in many TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Suhagan Chudail.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Season 18 is set to premiere on October 6. The highly anticipated reality show will air on Colors TV and be available for streaming on JioCinema. This season will once again be hosted by the OG, Salman Khan. The theme for this year's edition is Time Ka Tandav, hinting that the concept of time will play a crucial role in the show.