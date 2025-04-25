Like Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh's Swiss Vacation, Top Outdoor Activities To Do In Interlaken

Avinash Mishra is making the most out of his Swiss vacation. Bigg Boss 18 fame actor jetted off to the snowy wonderland with his rumoured partner Eisha Singh. She was also a part of the reality television series. Avinash has been sharing glimpses of the blissful trip on his Instagram Stories. In one picture, the actor was seen at a gym facility. It was his caption that stole the show. It read, “Itne saare Swiss chocolate khaanr ke baad kasrat karna toh banta hai. (After eating so much Swiss chocolate, working out is definitely a must!)” We get it, Avinash, we do. After all, a visit to Switzerland is incomplete without this luxury sweet treat.

In another photo, Avinash Mishra struck a stylish pose in the postcard-worthy streets of Interlaken. A thrill-seeker, the actor also partook in a thrilling paragliding adventure. His smile was proof of how much he loved the experience. Avinash was surrounded by pristine meadows and snow-capped peaks. TBH, it was enough to trigger our wanderlust. The side note read, “Most beautiful, freeing experience ever.”

Up next, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh enjoyed a spectacular snowfall at Jungfraujoch. They posed together for a candid click in front of the Swiss flag. Dubbed to be the “Top of Europe”, Jungfraujoch is a majestic saddle between the Jungfrau and Mönch mountains. The scenic destination offers panoramic views of the Swiss Alps. From strolling through the breathtaking Ice Palace to visiting the surreal Sphinx Observatory, Jungfraujoch is undoubtedly a must-visit.

