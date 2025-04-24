Inside Nimrat Kaur's Visit To Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary To Explore Buransh Blossoms In Kumaon

Nimrat Kaur has taken a break from her work commitments and jetted off on a vacation. Her destination is a nod to Earth Day, which was observed on April 22. Nimrat went on an adventure, exploring the serene wilderness of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. On Monday, the actress shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the picturesque location on Instagram. The opening frame captures the actress walking underneath a canopy of rhododendrons. Her smile proves how much she loved the quiet stroll amid nature.

Up next, Nimrat Kaur was seen jumping in joy near a cliff, overlooking the rugged hills. From sitting on the edge of the rocks to sipping on coffee, relishing lip-smacking meals and witnessing gorgeous sunsets: Nimrat's postcards from the sanctuary felt like a blissful dream. Her caption read, “My love for the wild isn't from this lifetime, it surely feels like something that's lived inside me from a time unknown to me.”

Nimrat Kaur added, “To have finally witnessed the magical Buransh (rhododendron) blossoms in Kumaon for the first time was beyond words. The mountains have a way of stirring up the deepest conversations in my heart with their tall, stoic silence. Grateful today and every day to Mother Earth for blessing us with her infinite bounty…on Earth Day, sharing some glimpses of my recent Kumaoni dream.”

More About Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

Perched atop an altitude of 8000 ft, Binsar is a protected wildlife area filled with pine, oak and rhododendron forests. It is located 30 km north-east of Almora in the Kumaon region.

Binsar offers wildlife enthusiasts a variety of wildlife, including mountain goats, leopards, barking deer, wild boars, Himalayan palm civets, yellow-throated martens, porcupines, langurs, serows and macaques.

From Yamunotri in Garhwal to Mount Nampa in Nepal, travellers can click pictures of this stunning chain of Himalayan peaks here. Tourists can also experience the sacred peaks of Nanda Devi, Trishul and Nanda Kot. The pristine vistas of the Kumaon valley are a treat for the eyes.