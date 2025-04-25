From US Senators To Tech Billionaires: Why Taj Mahal Keeps Impressing Global Icons

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India, is one of the world's new seven wonders. This ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the Yamuna River is regarded as one of the world's most iconic monuments. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died in 1631 giving birth to their 14th child, it took about 22 years and 20,000 workers to complete the complex. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, it draws over five million visitors annually. It is revered as a "jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage." All the fascinating elements of the Taj Mahal's grandeur and architectural detail come together to serve as an unparalleled testament to love.

Whether you are chasing sunrise light, hunting Instagram-perfect angles, or simply soaking in centuries of history, the Taj Mahal remains essential for travellers seeking beauty and meaning.

While almost every Indian family has a portrait of the Taj Mahal buried in old photo albums or saved to their smartphones, this monument's enduring magnetism continues to attract even the most high-profile travellers who have often highlighted the Taj Mahal's ability to transcend cultural boundaries and spark genuine wonder.

Also Read: Agra Travel Guide: The Only Cheatsheet To 'The City Of The Taj' You'll Ever Need

On his first official visit to India in April 2025, US Vice President JD Vance could not miss visiting the Taj Mahal. Taking to his X handle, he shared an adorable, sun-lit family snapshot with his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

He wrote: "Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids. It's a beautiful historic site, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome we received there!"

Responding to this post, tech billionaire Elon Musk commented, "One of the most beautiful wonders of the world."

Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids.



It's a beautiful historic site, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome we received there! pic.twitter.com/3FNnlNAKd2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 23, 2025

The Iconic 'Princess Diana Bench'

To pose for the portrait, the family sat on the classic frontal bench, now famously dubbed the 'Princess Diana bench.' The bench earned this name after the late Princess Diana visited the Taj Mahal in 1992. The iconic picture is known for being both beautiful and a poignant image of reflection and resilience.

Photo: X

Famous Visitors Of The Taj Mahal | Global Celebrities Who Visited Taj Mahal

US Vice President JD Vance, Princess Diana, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are among a long line of high-profile admirers of the Taj Mahal.

George Harrison, the Beatles' guitarist, visited the Taj in 1966. He took a photo of himself at the monument, long before selfies were a thing.

In 2012, Oprah Winfrey filmed an episode of Oprah's Next Chapter at the Taj Mahal. When NDTV asked, "You think you're going to ask for a Taj Mahal to be built for you?", Oprah replied, "I think it would be completely unnecessary. I think my life has been the Taj Mahal."

Mark Zuckerberg visited the Taj in 2015 and posted, "It is even more stunning than I expected. It's incredible what people can build - and what love can motivate us to build."

Photo: Facebook/MarkZuckerberg

Are you planning a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal? Here is everything you need to know before visiting this monument of wonder:

Best Months To Visit The Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is open year-round, every day of the week. On Fridays, however, entry is allowed only to practising Muslims attending afternoon prayers.

The best time to visit is during the winter months from November to February when mild temperatures and clear skies make for ideal exploration.

Shoulder seasons, from late September to early October and February to early March, offer fewer crowds and comfortable weather.

Best Time To Visit The Taj Mahal

The monument opens 30 minutes before sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset. The museum inside is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Sunrise visits provide the most photogenic light and the thinnest crowds. Aim to arrive by 6 AM.

Entry Fees, Hacks And Ticketing Tips

Book tickets online in advance to avoid long queues.

Carry minimal belongings to breeze through security.

Use the East or South gates to avoid the more crowded West Gate.

Entry fees:

Rs 50 for Indian citizens.

Rs 540 for SAARC and BIMSTEC citizens.

Rs 1100 for other foreign visitors.

An additional Rs 200 per person is charged for entering the mausoleum.

Audio guides cost extra.

Entry is free for children under 15.

Photo: Pexels

Best Spots To Click Memorable Pictures At The Taj Mahal

Do you find JD Vance's family portrait adorable and wish to recreate your own in front of this marvellous monument? Consider these vantage points for memorable family or solo portraits:

Diana Bench - The classic frontal bench is iconic but gets crowded; go early for the best shot.

- The classic frontal bench is iconic but gets crowded; go early for the best shot. Arches - These offer dramatic framing and symmetry. Shoot backlit photos with the Taj in the background.

- These offer dramatic framing and symmetry. Shoot backlit photos with the Taj in the background. Reflecting Pool - Ideal for mirror-perfect shots at sunrise or sunset.

- Ideal for mirror-perfect shots at sunrise or sunset. Char Bagh Walkways - Capture the Taj rising between the tree-lined path that divides the gardens into four quadrants.

- Capture the Taj rising between the tree-lined path that divides the gardens into four quadrants. Sunset Clicks - The southern gate offers a unique angle. As the sun sets, the warm light casts a golden glow over the intricate carvings and lush gardens.

Whether you're a first-time traveller or returning for deeper discovery, the Taj Mahal continually renews its magic, reminding us that great architecture and enduring love stories belong on every traveller's bucket list.