<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Song <i>Tum Jo Mile</i>: Back To The 90s With Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri

The first song titled Tum Jo Mile from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out today. Needless to say, the song revives the old school charm of romance as the film is set in 1990s. Rajkummar Rao, playing a mehendi artist in the film, teases his ladylove Triptii Dimri in a playful way. The couple can be seen dancing their heart out on the streets. They can be seen romancing on a bridge against a picturesque background. The song is a celebration of old school romance and playfulness. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, composed by Sachin - Jigar and wrote by Priya Saraiya. Take a look:

The film revolves around a missing CD. The wedding CD of Rajkummar and Triptii goes missing and it creates a chaos in their world of conjugal bliss. Sharing the trailer on social media, Triptii and Rajkummar wrote, "Deviyon aur sajjanon... Tapmaan badhne wala hai kyun ki the trailer of the biggest family film of the year is here. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer out now. In cinemas on 11th October." Take a look:

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao shared a title announcement video on Instagram and they wrote, "1997 ke mukhya samachar... dekho sabke saath... padosi ho ya Pariwar. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.