Inside Rakul Preet Singh's "Bed Rest <i>Wala</i> First Karwa Chauth". Jackky Bhagnani Kept Fast

Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth celebrations after wedding was not a fun-filled one as she was advised to take rest following an injury she suffered during her workout session. The De De Pyaar De actor shared a picture of herself, lying in bed, on her Instagram stories. She can be seen sporting sindoor and wearing a red ensemble. Rakul wrote in the caption, "Bed rest wala first Karwa Chauth". Earlier, Rakul shared glimpses of her minimal mehendi. Re-sharing the story on his Instagram feed, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "I am so hungry but I won't eat too." Rakul and Jackky had a destination wedding in Goa earlier this year.

Following her injury, Rakul shared a health update on her Instagram stories and said in a video message, "Well here's a little health update. I did something very stupid. I didn't listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover." "I really hope I recover faster than that because it's not easy for me to give in and rest but it's a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn't always work like that.", she added. She signed off by concluding, "Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love."

Rakul Preet Singh is known for films like Sardar Ka Grandson, Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Indian 2 to name a few.