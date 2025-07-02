Karan Kundrra Breaks Silence On Relationship Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: "<i>Thoda Aur Paisa Lagao</i>"

Karan Kundrra finally took to social media to react to the ongoing buzz questioning his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two met on the sets of Big Boss 15 in 2021 and have been together since then.

Karan Kundrra reacted strongly to some YouTube videos that raised doubts about his equation with Tejaswwi Prakash, and discussed it at length.

What's Happening

Karan Kundrra took to social media to address some YouTube videos making the rounds, where his relationship with partner Tejasswi Prakash was being analysed.

The videos stated that the couple verbally abuse each other and that their relationship comes across as 'shady.'

Reacting to the trolls, Karan Kundrra wrote on social media, "Thoda aur paisa lagao mere shubh chintakon...daal gall nahi rahi tumhari (Spend some more money, my well-wishers, this is not working so far)."

Instagram/Karan Kundrra

Fan Reactions

Fans of the couple shared his response on X and extended their support to him for calling the trolls out.

One internet user wrote, "So @kkundrra decided to give it back to the media pages. I know how both of them try to ignore these things to a larger extent and that water has to rise above the head for him to give them back. Glad he did. It was needed. #Tejran."

Karan Kundrra responded, "Correction.. these are not media pages.. these pages do this for money.."

so @kkundrra decided to give it back to the media pages. I know how both of them try to ignore these things to a larger extent and that water has to rise above the head for him to give them back. Glad he did. It was needed.#Tejran — Pranita :) (@praneeta48_) July 2, 2025

Work

Karan Kundrra was last seen as one of the participants in the reality show The Traitors. He was eliminated despite being one of the innocents.

In A Nutshell

Karan Kundrra got back at trolls for dissecting his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He reacted strongly as he shared a post on social media, calling them out.