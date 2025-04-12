Advertisement

Karan Kundrra, Straight Up On Wedding Rumours With Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash: "Let Me Announce My..."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently vacationing in Dubai

Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the limelight lately over their wedding rumours. But Karan seems to have put a full stop to the speculations in his latest X-post. 

Karan Kundrra's stern remark was towards tabloids. The television actor urged the outlets to confirm the information about his personal life before publishing it. 

He wrote, “Dear new age tabloids, I'm sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just because we are in Dubai. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers—and that seems to be the priority these days—but to most of you, I or my agent are just a phone call away. Why not confirm first? Isn't this getting a bit too much? Let me announce my own wedding/engagement/roka/baby/breakup/midlife crisis, please. Love and engagement to you all always.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently vacationing in Dubai. On Friday (April 11), Karan shared adorable postcards with his ladylove from their getaway on Instagram.

The pair dish out major couple goals in the first few pictures. Karan looks dapper in a black shirt and matching sunglasses. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash offers the perfect contrast in a white tee. 

From taking million-dollar selfies to roaming the streets and relishing delish meals, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash paint the town red with their candid moments. 

The hilarious side note read, “Sabh AI hai AI hum Nagpur mein hain..!”

Previously, Tejasswi Prakash's mother confirmed that her daughter and Karan Kundrra would be getting married this year. She shared the news on the cooking-based reality show, Celebrity MasterChef

Karan Kundrra refuted the rumours in an interaction with India Forums. He said, “Nahi nahi nahi, Woh AI thaa AI (Artificial intelligence). Woh toh sab aajkal AI itna khatarnak hogaya hai na main bata nahi sakta aapko baap re. Main bata raha hu aapko woh AI thha. [No, no, no! That was AI, AI. You know, AI has become so dangerous these days, I can't even tell you—oh my god! I'm telling you, that was AI].”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell for each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

