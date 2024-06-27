Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Dismiss Break-Up Rumours With New Mushy Pics

Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra. (courtesy: kalki2898AD)

Amid rumours of their break-up, TV stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, posted a set of mushy pictures online. The couple are holidaying in London (going by their recent Instagram posts). Sharing a collab post on Instagram, they wrote, "Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: Love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption." Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Instagram post arrived right after reports of their break-up surfaced earlier this week. See the photos shared by Tejasswi and Karan here:

A News 18 report stated that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have broken-up. "Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It's been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn't known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now," News 18 quoted a source as saying.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash is best known for starring in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He also featured in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Dil Hi Toh Hai to name a few. He was also seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries.