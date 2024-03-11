Karan Kundrra On Being Stereotyped As TV Actor: 'It's the Judgment'

Karan Kundrra shared this image. (courtesy: kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra kickstarted 2024 with the release of his film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. The film, where he portrays the character of Guggu, hit theatres on March 8. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra addressed the prevalent stereotypes surrounding actors transitioning from television to other platforms. When questioned about whether he faced stereotyping as a TV actor, he said, "I mean, they've tried. Didn't work. I've done everything: TV, reality, hosting, films, and OTT. Again, grapes are sour wali baat ho jaati hai. Some people have done fantastically when coming from TV; they are not complaining. And then some have not done it, and then they probably have figured out an excuse. Opening up about the most difficult thing about being an actor, Karan Kundrra stated, "Typically, it's the judgment, the unnecessary hate, and all of these things. But then again, you chose to be an actor. So stop cribbing about it and enjoy the money."

Earlier, Karan Kundrra discussed the challenges of being typecast in certain roles. The 39-year-old actor acknowledged the industry's tendency to stereotype him, particularly in affluent character portrayals, but admitted to understanding the rationale behind it. He said, "There has been a bit of a stereotype with me. I only get rich roles. But, I don't disagree with the fact." Karan Kundrra further highlighted that Balwinder Singh Janjua didn't impose the role on him; rather, the director urged him to take it up only if he genuinely resonated with the script.

Karan spoke about the importance of embodying the physicality required for a character, citing it as a shared responsibility between the actor and the director, with the latter focusing on guiding the performance. He said, "I am not just talking about him. If anybody has spent time and focused on a character and shown confidence in you, then aapki bhi duty banti hain to at least bring that physicality for the character. Acting director sambhal lega. When I go on the set with Bali paji, I say I don't know anything, you say and then we discuss. I know he is there. He can't handle the physicality. If Guggu has to look a certain way, then it has to look a certain way."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra will be next in the web series Love Adhura alongside Erica Fernandes, awaiting its release on Amazon miniTV on March 13, 2024.