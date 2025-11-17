"Gulshan Grover Actually Slapped Me Tightly And Didn't Apologise": Saanand Verma

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Saxena ji, also known as actor Saanand Verma, is famous for getting slapped on the show. However, there was a time when Gulshan Grover slapped him tightly, and he was not prepared for it. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about the experience for the first time and called Grover a “self-obsessed” man.

What Saanand Verma Said

Saanand and Gulshan Grover worked together in the web series First Copy.

During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saanand shared his experience of the unexpected slap and said, “Gulshan Grover actually slapped me tightly in First Copy, for real. From the inside, I felt like slitting that man's throat, but I didn't say anything. I've never spoken about it till now; I'm revealing this for the first time here. He did it intentionally — that wasn't acting.”

The actor added, “It was not an acting wala thappad. And you didn't even tell me that you were going to slap me for real. At least if you had mentioned it earlier, I would have been prepared for an actual slap. But I felt nothing; I stayed in character, finished the scene, and left without saying anything to anyone.”

When the host asked if it is mandatory to give a warning before a real slap, Saanand replied, “It is important to inform beforehand. But he didn't say anything and slapped me aggressively. It was wrong. I felt very angry but chose not to react because I wanted to avoid negativity. I even felt like picking up a chair and hitting him, but I kept smiling.”

Recalling the famous gesture of Anil Kapoor, Saanand Verma said, “I've heard that Anil Kapoor also slaps for real, but he always apologises and expresses his sympathy afterward. But Gulshan ji didn't even do that. He's a self-obsessed man, tied to his image of being a bad guy. He does all this to maintain that image,” he concluded.

Who Is Saanand Verma?

Television actor Saanand Verma has appeared in several films such as Mardaani, Raid, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Mission Raniganj, among others.