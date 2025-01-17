Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, 23, Dies As Truck Rams His Bike In Mumbai

Aman Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he died of his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, 23, Dies As Truck Rams His Bike In Mumbai
Actor Aman Jaiswal was known for a lead role in TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".
Mumbai:

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was known for a lead role in TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he died of his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station.

A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and an investigation was on, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies, Dhartiputra Nandini
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.