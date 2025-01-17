TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, 23, Dies As Truck Rams His Bike In Mumbai

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was known for a lead role in TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he died of his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station.

A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and an investigation was on, he added.

