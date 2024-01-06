Tejasswi Prakash Is 'Romanticising Life' With Karan Kundrra. See Post

Tejasswi with Karan Kundrra. (courtesy: kkundrra)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are couple goals. From romantic getaways to celebrating milestones together, the two never fail to make us scream adorable. Now, Tejasswi has shared some pictures from their time in Goa. In the pictures, they are seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. Bigg Boss Season 15 winner Tejasswi and Karan are in Goa for a friend's wedding. For the photo session, the actress picked an icy blue lehenga with floral and pearl detailing. Karan complemented her by carrying a finely tailored suit. Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi wrote, “Romanticising my life again,” with a black heart emoji.

Before this, Tejasswi Prakash shared another set of pictures from the wedding functions. She looks pretty in a boho-chic number, while her beau Karan Kundrra exudes Punjabi munda vibes in kurta pajama. Tejasswi said, "Moments framed in time." Did we hear cute, already?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look super adorable in the picture from their friend's haldi ceremony. The text read, “Khushiyaan da chadeya ajj vellaa vey..!” Take a look:

Now, take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's New Year 2024 celebration.

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to make Karan Kundrra feel special. On his birthday, in October, she shared a series of pictures and wrote, “To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to an infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash has appeared in daily soaps including Naagin 6, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Pehredaar Piya Ki. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Thank You For Coming.