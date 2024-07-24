New Pics From Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's London Holiday

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had an eventful time in London. On Wednesday, Karan Kundrra shared throwback pictures from his London vacation. The carousel album features an elevator selfie, pictures of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash together and a solo picture of Karan on the streets of London. What caught our attention was the picture in which Karan can be seen feeding Tejasswi. The couple seemingly celebrated Tejasswi's birthday (June 10) in London. Sharing the pictures, Karan simply wrote, "Another Day Another Dump!" Take a look:

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures from London. Dressed in a pretty red outfit, Tejasswi seemed to bask in the glory of London delight. Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi wrote, "I absorbed it all... all of it." Take a look:

Sharing another set of pictures, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "London Dump 2." ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

A News 18 report stated that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have broken-up. "Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It's been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn't known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now," News 18 quoted a source as saying. However, the couple put the rumours to rest by sharing pictures together.

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15. She grabbed the limelight with Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash is best known for starring in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2.

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He also featured in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Dil Hi Toh Hai to name a few.