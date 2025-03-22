Karan Kundrra On Viral Video Of Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's Mother Confirming Their Wedding Date: "<i>Vo AI Tha</i>"

Karan Kundrra has finally addressed the marriage rumours with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. It all started after Tejasswi's mother confirmed on the cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef, that the two will get married this year.

Refuting the rumours, Karan Kundrra, in an interaction with Indian Forums, said, “Nahi nahi nahi, Woh AI thaa AI (Artificial intelligence). Woh toh sab aajkal AI itna khatarnak hogaya hai na main bata nahi sakta aapko baap re. Main bata raha hu aapko woh AI thha. [No, no, no! That was AI, AI. You know, AI has become so dangerous these days, I can't even tell you—oh my god! I'm telling you, that was AI].”

For context, Karan Kundrra was referring to the video where Tejasswi Prakash's mother confirmed her daughter's marriage to Karan.

In another segment of the interview, Karan Kundrra was asked whether the actor was not willing to get married this year. To this, he said, “Nahi, maine ye bola hi nahi hai, maine toh bola ke AI tha, wo bichari aunty ka AI bana ke daala hai logo ne. [No, I didn't say that at all. I said that it was AI; people have created an AI version of that poor aunty.]”

Not long ago, Karan Kundrra visited the sets of Celebrity MasterChef to support Tejasswi Prakash. He turned cheerleader for his ladylove, appreciating Tejasswi's efforts on the “tough” show.

Karan Kundrra said, “It's a tough show, and everyone puts in a lot of effort. Speaking of Tejasswi's MasterChef journey, I must say I've never seen her this sincere on any shoot. Bechari, even after reaching home, she's on her phone watching YouTube videos. Then she asks me, ‘Should I make mutton in tamarind?' and I tell her, ‘How would I know?' (laughs). She is extremely dedicated and sincere. If you know of Tejasswi's journey, there's hardly any reality show where she hasn't reached the top spot”, reported News18.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They have been dating for four years now.