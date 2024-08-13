<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: <i>Splitsvilla 15</i> Runner-Up Kashish Kapoor Confirms Being A Part Of The Show? Details Inside

Splitsvilla 15 famed Kashish Kapoor has finally addressed the reports regarding her participation in Bigg Boss 18. Kashish has announced that she is one of the contestants of the celebrity reality show. The announcement was made on an Instagram live session. A user asked, "Bigg Boss Mein Aap Aaoge (Will you come to Bigg Boss)?" To which, Kashish replied, "Yes". While rumours about her participation have been making rounds on the Internet, this is the first time she has acknowledged the news. The confirmation also came as a surprise to fans because the BB contestants aren't allowed to reveal their participation before the premiere of the show. Contestants, reportedly, have to sign a non-discloser agreement, which prevents them from revealing their participation in the show.

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 4. Salman Khan is expected to return to the hosting role this year. Payal Malik, a Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, recently revealed in her vlog that her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik had been chosen for the upcoming season. She said, "Golu (Kritika) is coming to 'Bigg Boss 18'. She has received an offer for 'Bigg Boss 18'. "But Kritika isn't going because I asked her to stay home. She already spent 40 days in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. I offered to go instead, but she won't let me (sic)."

The names of a few possible contestants that are also making rounds on the internet are Isha Kopikar, Shiney Ahuja, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dalljiet Kaur.