Sunny Leone Was Chilling On The Beach. Here's What Happened Next

Sunny Leone in a still from the video. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and beaches – it is a combination that can never go wrong. Agree? Oh, and, only she can make her beach outings look hilarious yet graceful. We are talking about Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post. It will make you go wow, as well as leave you in splits. The actress, who is busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla X4, posted a glamorous video of herself on Friday. Here, she is busy posing for a photoshoot on the beach. Sunny Leone looks stunning in an orange outfit. As the actress gives different poses for the camera gracefully, the waves approach her. Just then, one of the crew members shouts, “Paani aaya aaya aaya aayaaaa!” We can hear the team, on location, laughing in the background. But Sunny Leone manages to control her laugh, and continues the shoot like a pro. Posting the clip with a laughing emoji, the actress wrote, “Paani aa aa aa aayaaaa!”

See Sunny Leone's latest post here:

When not working on sets, Sunny Leone dances and makes Reels with her team. Like here, the actress is having lots of fun with her crew. Their dance to Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz is everything. “Team shenanigans,” Sunny Leone captioned the post.

If you are discussing Sunny Leone's Splitsvilla diaries, you simply can not miss her OTT outfits. On some occasions, the actress chooses vibrant colours while at times, she prefers monochrome outfits.

Sunny Leone is known for her work in films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She is currently seen as a host on the TV reality show Splitsvilla alongside Rannvijay Singha.