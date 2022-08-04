Sunny Leone's LOL Reaction To A Student Naming Her As 'Mother' In Examination Admit Card

Sunny Leone shared this picture. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

On Thursday, Sunny Leone revisited the 2020 goof up when a BA 2nd-year student's examination admit card had the actress's name as the mother and Emraan Hashmi as the father. In 2020, a 20-year-old Muzaffarpur student named Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on his examination admit card, reported news agency PTI. Sunny Leone's reaction was: "Seems legit to me" with a wink emoji. The actress shared a tweet by RVCJ Media, who posted a screenshot of the admit card, highlighting the portion where Sunny and Emraan's names are typed. As per the admit card in the snippet, the student, identified as Kundan Kumar, is supposedly studying at the Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Take at Sunny Leone's tweet below:

Seems legit to me ;) https://t.co/4wqjdZcu7W — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 4, 2022

According to a Times Now report, this is not the first time that Sunny Leone's name has appeared on a student's admit card. Earlier, the actress's name was spotted on the merit list of the PHED Bihar Junior Engineer Exam. The student, named Sunny Leone, scored 98.5 points.

The actress, who began her Bollywood career with Jism 2 in 2012, will star in an upcoming Anurag Kashyap film. She recently shared a picture with the director sitting on her lap and thanked him in the caption for taking a chance on her.

Sunny's caption read: "Yes my smile is "ear to ear" because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like Anurag Kashyap would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means "easy". After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film. There are moments in life where everything changes...this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. Daniel Weber & Sunny Rajaani my steady rocks guiding me... love you!"

On the work front, Sunny has several projects in her professional line-up. She will feature in the Tamil epic film, Veeramadevi with Navdeep and Srinath. She will also star in Shero and a Malayalam film, titled Rangeela.

(With inputs from PTI)