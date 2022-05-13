Birthday Girl Sunny Leone In A Throwback Gold Shared By Husband Daniel Weber

A throwback of Sunny Leone. (courtesy: dirrty99)

Actress Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday today (May 13) and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. Even as social media continues to see special posts and notes dedicated to the star, it is her husband Daniel Weber who has the most adorable birthday post for Sunny Leone. On the occasion, Daniel Weber has shared two pictures – a throwback photo followed by a more recent image – of the actress along with a heartwarming note. In the throwback image of Sunny Leone as a teenager, she looks as cute as a button in a T-shirt, jeans and a fanny pack.

In the caption, Daniel Weber wrote, “Happy birthday baby. There are no words, to sum up, who you have become. You are an icon in every way and just when I think it's not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger. You are truly an amazing human being in every way. May God look over you every day and every year. Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby. May your dreams come true, Xoxo. From where to where.”

See the post here:

A month ago, the couple also celebrated their 11th anniversary and shared an image from their wedding ceremony. In the caption, Sunny Leone said, “11 years married today. A time when we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake. A reminder of how far we have come together and it wouldn't be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!”

Recently, the adorable couple also took some inspiration from the Bollywood classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and played some basketball with Sunny Leone in a saree, very much like Kajol in the film. In the video shared by Daniel, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has also been added in the background. In the caption, he wrote, “That time Sunny Leone met her favourite basketball star.”

In terms of work, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects lined up including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.