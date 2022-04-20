When Sunny Leone Puts A Face Pack On, She Turns Into A...

Sunny Leone in a still from the video. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone knows how to keep it fun. Even between her gruelling shoot schedules, the actress finds ways to joke around and stay positive. On Wednesday, Sunny Leone shared a hilarious video in which she is seen with a face pack on. With just her eyes peeking out through the black paste and her hair tied up in a bun, the star looks at ease in the clip. The video begins with a voice behind the camera calling Sunny Leone. To this, the actress asks, “Kya chayiye didi? (What do you want, sister?)” At one point, Sunny Leone is asked if she is feeling pretty and she responds by posing for the camera.

Later, Sunny Leone even mimics the sound of a gun and says, “Chal hatt,” all while barely moving her lips thanks to the cream on her face. Referring to her barely moving mouth, Sunny Leone jokes, “Ventriloquist audition,” with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

Sunny Leone often shares fun videos and pictures from the sets of her projects. That's not all. She also shares sneak peeks of her leisure time. Recently, Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself in a swimming pool in the Maldives and said, “Mood for a night swim.”

Before that, the actress shared a throwback picture from her wedding and penned a sweet note for her husband Daniel Weber. She wrote, “11 years married today. A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake… A reminder of how far we have come together and it wouldn't be possible without all the love we share. I love our wedding story because it was “our way” just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

Sunny Leone has a bunch of upcoming films including Oh MyGhost, Veeramadevi and Shero.