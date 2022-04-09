Sunny Leone's Anniversary Wish For Husband Daniel Weber Is A Wedding Throwback

Sunny Leone posted this throwback. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone shared the perfect social media post for her and Daniel Weber's 11th anniversary - it happens to be a stunning shot from their wedding ceremony. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "11yrs married today. A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake... A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn't be possible without all the love we share." Sunny Leone signed off the post with these words: "I love our wedding story because it was "our way" just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby."

The actress married Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter Nisha a few years ago. They also welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. Check out Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny's husband Daniel Weber shared this picture and he wrote: "Happy anniversary, Sunny Leone. All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I'm pretty much "correct" 99% of the time. Love you baby."

See Daniel Weber's post:

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She also did a stand-up comedy piece for Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand. She is also seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.