Kuch Kuch Hota Hai When Sunny Leone Plays Basketball In A Saree

Sunny Leone's quirky and playful personality is something we all adore. She leaves us mesmerised with her candid candour. This is, especially, true when we look through her Instagram posts. Monday may not be an interesting time for us. But that's not the case with Sunny Leone. She has started the week with quite a boost of energy. How? Sunny Leone is busy playing basketball with her husband Daniel Weber. And, she is wearing a saree for this game session. Amazing, right? That's not all. The video also plays one of Bollywood's most iconic songs. Yes, we are talking about Yeh Ladka Hain Deewana from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post:

Sunny Leone has been enjoying her time in various ways this season. And, it's not only about playing basketball. The actress was recently in the Maldives with her husband Daniel Weber. Of course, Sunny Leone posted several photos from her beach getaway. For an adorable pic featuring the two, she wrote, "On an island stuck with this one. Not so bad. Lol."

In fact, Sunny Leone has been gushing a lot about her vacation in the Maldives. The sandy seashore and warm days at the beach won her heart, no doubt. We know it from her posts. Here, Sunny Leone is lazily posing at a poolside. For her, Maldives is a "paradise". We aren't saying it. The caption did. "No filter needed in this paradise."

There's no dearth of interesting content on Sunny Leone's Instagram page. When she spotted her name inked on a fan's arm, she gave a priceless reaction. In the video that she posted, we see her thanking the fan for this gesture. Sunny Leone also gave a humorous touch to the caption. She wrote, "Hope you love me forever because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife."

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in the Malayalam film Rangeela.