'Good Luck Finding A Wife,' Sunny Leone Told This Man. Here's Why

Sunny Leone's fan has her name tattooed on his arm (Images courtesy: sunnyleone)

"Come here, look at this," says actress Sunny Leone in a video she shared on Instagram today. In it, Sunny invites the camera to zoom into the arm of the male fan standing next to her; when it does, we see what's got her so excited – the fan has Sunny's name tattooed on his arm, two little hearts bookending the words 'Sunny Leone' written in cursive. "So amazing, thank you so much," Sunny tells him. In her caption for the video, Sunny Leone commented hilariously on the permanence of the fan's tribute to her and its likely effect on his personal life. "Hope you love me forever because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife," she wrote.

See Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone, real name Karenjit Kaur Vohra, is a Canadian actress who began as an adult film star and now works in Bollywood. The 40-year-old appeared on Bigg Boss 5 in 2011 and then made her Bollywood debut the next year in the Pooja Bhatt-directed Jism 2. Sunny has a relatively extensive list of film credits including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade.

Sunny had a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Bliing and has featured in song sequences in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and other films including Bhoomi and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Sunny's upcoming films include Rangeela in Malayalam, Veeramadevi and Shero in Tamil, and the Hindi-language Helen.

Sunny Leone is perhaps best-known now as co-host of MTV Splitsvilla – she has been associated with the show since 2014.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are parents to three children, daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.