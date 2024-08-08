<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Salman Khan's Show To Premiere From This Date, Tentative List Of Contestants Out - Report

Bigg Boss OTT 3 concluded on August 2, with actress Sana Makbul taking home the winner's title. Following the end of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show, attention has shifted to the upcoming main season. The buzz around Bigg Boss 18 is growing. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will return as the host this year. The actor was unable to host Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to his filming commitments for Sikandar. According to The Indian Express, Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 5. A source close to the development confirmed the news to the portal and shared that the show will kick off on the first Saturday of October. While no contestants have been officially confirmed yet, many are being approached.

According to indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 5. A source mentioned that the show will kick off on the first Saturday of October. While no contestants have been officially confirmed yet, many are being approached. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik mentioned in her vlog that her husband Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, has been selected for the season.

Several potential contestants' names are circulating on the internet. Popular actors Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma Shoaib Ibrahim and Dalljiet Kaur are rumoured to join the upcoming season. Social media influencers such as Abhishek Malhan, Mr Faisu, Deepika Arya, Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern and Thugesh are also speculated to participate.

Additionally, reality show stars like Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, his girlfriend Unnati Tomar and Siwet Tomar, Akriti Negi from Splitsvilla 15 will reportedly join the show. Several reports also suggest that Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Adnaan Shaikh might be brought into the main season.