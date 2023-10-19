In Pics: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda And The Archies Gang Meet The Press

Suhana Khana and Khushi Kapoor at the event

The first song from Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film The Archieswas unveiled on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the cast of The Archies attended a press conference in Mumbai. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina were present at the conference. Director Zoya Akhtar and her active collaborator Reema Kagti were also seen at the press conference. Ahead of the release of the film, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are surely making heads turn with their sartorial choices. For the event, Suhana Khan chose a black ensemble and she nailed the look.

Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular character in the film, turned up in a blue shirt. Yuvraj Menda was dressed in his casual best while Vedang Raina looked dapper in a green blazer. Mihir Ahuja was also dressed for the occasion. Take a look at here:

The song Sunoh gave us a glimpse of the characters from Riverdale. In the song, Agastya Nanda (Archie) can be seen playing a guitar and sings, "This is my story, Sunoh!" Khushi Kapoor aka Betty Cooper is seen riding a bicycle around Riverdale with a basket full of flowers. Suhana Khan's Veronica is seen roller skating. Sunoh has been composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics were written by Zoya's father, Javed Akhtar, and Dot, who is also part of the film. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier Zoya Akhtar introduced the characters with respective posters and brief descriptions. Aditi Saigal plays the character of Ethel Muggs. She was introduced as our "appointment has been booked with Riverdale's best hairdresser, Ethel Muggs." Take a look:

Mihir Ahuja plays Jughead Jones. Yuvraj Menda will be seen as Dilton and Vedang Raina is portraying the character of Reggie Mantle. Take a look:

The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Netflix film marks debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan have co-produced The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.