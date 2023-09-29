A Glimpse Of Sonakshi Sinha's Maldives Diaries

Sonakshi shared this reel. (Courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha's love for travel is no longer a secret. Her Instagram timeline is proof. So what is she up to now? Sonakshi was in the Maldives. As per the actress, it is her “home away from home.” She has also shared a video from her trip to the beach destination. The clip opens to a drone shot of the tropical coastline. A few seconds later, we get a glimpse of Sonakshi, dressed in a blue and white chequered midi dress, cycling her way through the picturesque location. Don't miss her radiant smile. Sonakshi also gives us a virtual tour of her aesthetically pleasing stay. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Those four days were everything I ever wanted…Sun, sand, sea, and happiness”. She has also attached a series of emojis to her post. In the background, we can hear the soulful hit Dil Nu, by AP Dhillion.

Before this, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of postcard-worthy frames from her time in the Maldives and said, “Everyone knows Maldives is my home away from home…And, this time was super special.” She has also added her statement hashtag — “Sona's travels”.

Earlier this year, Sonakshi Sinha announced on Instagram that she has been busy setting up a new home. The actress also dropped a set of images of her new home. Did we tell you that we can see the Worli Sea link in Sonakshi's album? Along with the pics, she wrote, “Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

Sonakshi Sinha will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Netflix film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Manisha Koirala.