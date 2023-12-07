In Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal And Huma Qureshi Party Together

Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma at the party

Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal attended the birthday party of producer Krishika Lulla on Wednesday. Krishika Lulla is a producer of films like Anjaana Anjaani, Desi Boyz, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Happy Bhag Jayegi, to name a few. The birthday girl wore a black dress. Huma Qureshi rocked an all-denim look. Sonakshi Sinha wore a pastel coloured ensemble while Zaheer Iqbal was seen in casual wear. Sonakshi and Zaheer were pictured from inside their car and they can be seen smiling. Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha shared a few posts featuring her look from the opening ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. She attended the ceremony with father Shatrughan Sinha and Salman Khan. Sonakshi captioned one of her posts with these words, "For the #kolkatainternationalfilmfestival #Kiff aptly in one of my favorites @anamikakhanna.in." Take a look:

Sonakshi was awarded the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 for her performance as a cop in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. Celebrating her success, Zaheer Iqbal wrote a sweet note for Sonakshi. It read, "Guess my favourite ...Black Lady or Lady in Black ? Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor." Take a look at the post here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year. Huma Qureshi was also a part of the film Double XL. Sonakshi, Zaheer and Huma became friends during the shoot of the film and they often party together.