10 Years Of Lootera : Ranveer Singh's 'Breathtakingly Beautiful' Compliment For Sonakshi Sinha

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh filled their Instagram feeds with throwback pictures, tidbits and posters from the film Lootera, as the film clocked a decade on Wednesday. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Sonakshi also received a big compliment from her co-star Ranveer on the occasion of Lootera completing a decade. Sonakshi Sinha shared the film's poster, featuring herself. Re-sharing the frame on his Instagram story, Ranveer wrote, "& her breathtakingly beautiful performance...". Sonakshi replied to Ranveer, "Babaaaa" (Ranveer Singh is adorably called Baba by many of his colleagues) and dropped a few happy emojis.

Vikramaditya Motwane shared a black-and-white picture, featuring Sonakshi and Ranveer. Needless to say, the photo is a blurry one. Vikramaditya shared the picture which was also used in the movie. He captioned the frame, "The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then.10 years of Lootera." Reacting to the post, Sonakshi Sinha commented on it, "Vikk!!! Can't believe it!!! What memories, what a time, what a film!!" and dropped a few heart emojis on it.

Sonakshi Sinha re-shared Vikramaditya's post on her Instagram story with the caption, "10 Years of Lootera. Not a film... it's a feeling! Thank You @motwayne always for making me Pakhi."

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a throwback gem from the set of the film. In that frame, Sonakshi was accompanied by Vikramaditya, his wife Ishika Mohan Motwane and Ranveer Singh. Sonakshi wrote in the caption, "Look at us!!! Look at what we made!!!"

Recollecting the days of shoot and her experience of acting in Lootera, Sonakshi Sinha told Hindustan Times, "I couldn't believe it for the first time when I watched this film. I looked at the screen and felt I was not watching myself, but someone completely different. I met my character Paakhi for the first time, and that was a surreal feeling! A lot of my films, I can say 'that's me', but when I watched Lootera, I was like who is this person? I was truly proud of myself and what we had made."

Lootera is a modern retelling of O Henry's famous short story "The Last Leaf." In the movie, Sonakshi Sinha played the character of a Bengali woman, called Pakhi. Ranveer Singh portrayed the character of Varun Srivastava. The film received critical acclaim for Vikramaditya's picturesque story-telling as well as stellar performances by Ranveer and Sonakshi.