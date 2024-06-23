Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride's Parents Shatrughan And Poonam Sinha Spotted Arriving At Wedding Venue

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha pictured at the venue

Sonakshi Sinha and Zahee Iqbal will get married today in Mumbai amid friends and family members. On Sunday evening, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha were pictured arriving at the wedding venue. In the pictures, Shatrughan Sinha can be seen waving at the paparazzi with a big smile on his face. He chose a blue sherwani for the day. Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha wore a pink salwar suit. She was pictured inside from her car. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari's fiance Siddharth was also spotted arriving at the wedding venue. Aayush Shrama, suited up for the occasion, also pictured arriving at the venue. For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi recently. Take a look at the pictures here:

Here's a photo of Team Ladkiwale which is already crazy viral. The photos were shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, father of the bride Shatrughan Sinha can be seen posing with wife Poonam. "Team bride,"Anu Ranjan captioned the photo. Take a look:

The wedding festivities of Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal started with a bang earlier this week. The first leg of festivities included a fam-jam session on Thursday, which was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday and a puja at Shatrughan Sinha's house on Saturday.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The couple will have a civil marriage today, which will be followed by a celebratory party. A reception tonight will mark the final leg of celebrations for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities. It will reportedly be held at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty.