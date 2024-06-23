Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Manisha Koirala Sends 'Best Wishes' To Heeramandi Co-Star

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: m_koirala)

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday. Ahead of the wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala sent best wishes to the bride-to-be. On Sunday morning, the Khamoshi star, who played the role of a courtesan named Mallikajaan, posted a picture with the bride and wrote, "All my good wishes Sonakshi." In the picture, the two stars can be seen twinning and winning in green. Take a look at what Manisha Koirala posted:

On Saturday night, Manisha Koirala also sent flowers and gifts to the bride-to-be.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started earlier this week. The first leg of festivities included a fam-jam session on Thursday, which was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday and a puja at Shatrugan Sinha's house on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.

Sonakshi has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series.