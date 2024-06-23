Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Father Of The Bride Shatrughan Sinha Spotted At Puja Ceremony

Sonakshi with dad Shatrughan Sinha. (courtesy: simplyaminaofficial)

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, a puja was hosted at Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana on Saturday night. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a blue festive outfit. The actress was pictured with her father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha on the sidelines of the festivities. The father-daughter duo were twinning and winning. The video from the occasion was curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actors on social media and it went insanely viral.

Check out the viral video here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The wedding preparations began with a puja at Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence last night. Sonakshi Sinha's family and her bestfriend and actor Huma Qureshi were also pictured at the residence. Here's a round up from the festivities.

Earlier this week, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai.

Shatrughan Sinha's film credits include big hits like Kaala Patthar, Dost, Kalicharan, Blackmail, Bombay To Goa, Shaan, Vishwanath, Kranti, Dostana and Mere Apne among many others.

Sonakshi has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. Her next film is Kakuda.