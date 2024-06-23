Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Schedule: Civil Marriage, Celebratory Party And Other Details

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: iamzhero)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are only moments away from getting married today in Mumbai. Ahead of their big, fat celebration, here's a peek into how their day looks like. The festivities scheduled for Sunday will begin with a civil marriage, which will be followed by a celebratory party at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty, reported news agency IANS. "As officially announced by Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, it will be a civil marriage, which will be followed by a celebratory party at the upper-crust Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road, Bandra West," an IANS report stated.

The wedding celebrations officially kicked off earlier this week with a get-together of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's families on Thursday and it was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday night. Earlier this week, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai. The duo were all smiles. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Last night, a puja was hosted at Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a blue festive outfit. Sonakshi's bestfriend and her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi also attended the festivities. She was accompanied by brother Saqib Saleem. Here's a round up from the festivities.

Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana has been decorated with lights.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.