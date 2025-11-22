Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Constant Pregnancy Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal: "I Will Be the First One to Tell"

Pregnancy speculation surrounding Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal has persisted for quite some time. However, during Diwali this year, it became a highly-discussed topic as the couple attended various Diwali parties. Once again, Sonakshi Sinha has dispelled the rumours, asserting that she herself would be the first to announce such news if it ever occurred.

What's Happening

In conversation with News18 Showsha, Sonakshi said, "I didn't take any jab. The media are the only ones continually taking jabs at me. They keep thinking I'm pregnant! If and when I am, I'll be the first to tell the world: 'Guys, abb main pregnant hoon, chup ho jaao' (laughs)."

Discussing the idea of not working after marriage, Sonakshi added, "They - the women actors of the generation before mine - walked so that we could run. Today, I can't even imagine that because I'm married, I wouldn't be able to work. That thought wouldn't even cross my mind. I simply can't think in that direction. Marriage is a part of life - as it should be."

"Marriage doesn't bring a halt to any other profession either. If a female journalist is getting married, she won't suddenly stop working. There won't be any pause in her professional life. Hats off to the women actors who came before us for paving the way."

Zaheer Iqbal Joking About Sonakshi's Pregnancy Rumours

Earlier this year, a clip surfaced online showing Sonakshi and Zaheer - at the centre of pregnancy rumours - posing for photographers at a photo zone. At one point, Zaheer playfully placed his hand on Sonakshi's belly, teasing a baby bump. Taken by surprise, Sonakshi swiftly moved his hand away and called his name, prompting laughter from both of them. Zaheer then clarified, "Mazaak kar rahe hain. We are just joking."

Pregnancy Buzz

This was not the first time rumours regarding the couple's pregnancy have made headlines. Back in June, speculation was rife that they were expecting their first child. At the time, Sonakshi Sinha addressed the rumours in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

She remarked, "You realise that people will say what they want, regardless of what you do. If I say I'm wearing white, someone will say, 'No, it's black.' There will always be someone ready to challenge you, so you just get on with your life. You cannot pay attention to every little thing."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were married on June 23, 2024, after seven years of dating.

ALSO READ | Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Zaheer Iqbal Poses With His Hand On Sonakshi Sinha's Belly