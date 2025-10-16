Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Zaheer Iqbal Poses With His Hand On Sonakshi Sinha's Belly

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most adorable couples. The lovebirds are known for their playful chemistry and lighthearted teasing. The duo once again showcased their fun dynamic as they arrived in style at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Wednesday.

In a clip doing rounds online, Sonakshi and Zaheer – who are currently at the centre of pregnancy rumours – were seen posing for the shutterbugs at the photo zone.

At the moment, Zaheer teasingly placed his hand on Sonakshi's belly, hinting at a baby bump. Caught off guard, the actress quickly moved his hand away and called out his name, leaving both of them laughing. Zaheer then clarified, saying, “Mazaak kar rahe hain. [We are just joking.]”

The buzz around Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy started after her appearance at designer Vikram Phadnis's fashion show. Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal turned heads in their traditional outfits. The vintage-themed show had about 100 models, but all eyes were on Sonakshi.

The star wore a red anarkali suit and styled her dupatta in a way that covered her belly. Fans were quick to guess that she might be expecting, and that the couple could be sharing some happy news soon. Click here to read the full story.

This is not the first time pregnancy rumours about the couple have made headlines. Back in June, speculation was rife that the duo were expecting their first child. At the time, Sonakshi Sinha addressed the rumours in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

She said, “You realise that people will say what they want to say, no matter what you do. If I say I am wearing white, someone will say no, it's black. Someone will always be there to challenge what you say, so you just move on with your life. You cannot pay attention to every little thing."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years. The duo have worked together in the 2022 film Double XL.