Sonakshi Sinha On Her Fairytale Love Story With Zaheer Iqbal: "Staying In Love Has Been As Easy As Falling In Love"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years.

The two had kept their relationship private, for the longest time. But after marriage, the two have not stopped talking about each other, and how they enrich each other's lives.

Sonakshi told Hindustan Times how it is always easier when your partner is from the same profession. The actress got candid about her seamless relationship with Zaheer over the years.

She said, "When we were dating, we used to become best friends and bi**h about each other, to each other! Honestly, it's been as easy as falling in love. With the right person, there's a great understanding of what relationships involve. We don't get rattled by the hard times and don't avoid uncomfortable conversations."

As the lovely couple is about to clock one year of their marriage, Sonakshi talks at length about finding a balance between one's personal and professional lives.

She said, "Of course, we talk about our work at home with each other. Our work is a big part of our lives. I love taking his insight on things, he lives vice versa. We share whatever is happening in our professional lives, like my scripts, he's the first person I want to share everything with anyway. If there's even a work meeting, I tell him everything. It gives me perspective."

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and received rave reviews for her incredible performance. She is currently busy shooting for her south debut, a Telugu thriller titled Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu.



