Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Vikram Phadnis's Fashion Show

Vikram Phadnis's fashion show is making headlines everywhere. From Salman Khan walking the ramp after years to stars showing up dressed to the nines, the designer had a grand showdown to mark 35 years in the industry.

However, one thing that caught everyone's eye was Sonkashi Sinha and Zaher Iqbal serving couple goals in traditional attire. While the vintage-themed show featured around 100 models, people were quick to point out that Sinha might be expecting her first child.

Sonakshi Sinha Pregnancy Rumours

Sinha made an appearance in a red anarkali suit. However, she carried the dupatta in a way that it covered her belly. Fans think that the actor might be pregnant, and soon the couple might share the good news.

The actor left curls open, donned a red bindi and sindoor, and completed the look with jhumki. She kept the jewellery count to a minimum and carried a golden potli bag.

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal made an appearance in a classic bandhgala paired with white bottoms. The duo looked happy together and posed for the paps.

Vikram Phadnis's Fashion Show

Vikram Phadnis is a fashion designer and film director, but he began his career in Hindi cinema as a choreographer. The latest fashion show was a testament to his hard work. He even managed to make Salman Khan walk the ramp in a sherwani.

The attendees included Bipasha Basu, Taapsee Pannu, Ameesha Patel, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen, Natasa Stankovic, and more.

