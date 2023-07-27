After Juhi Parmar, Actor Jay Bhanushali Triggered By Barbie: 'Super Bad Film'

Jay Bhanushali shared this image. (courtesy: ijaybhanushali)

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is smashing all box office records globally. However, TV actor Jay Bhanushali doesn't identify as a fan of the film. The actor made headlines after he shared a rant video of sorts on his Instagram stories, which have now disappeared. However, India Today and The Indian Express quoted what the actor said about the global hit. Jay Bhanushali said in the video, "Bacha raha hu aapko. Aapke paise bacha raha hu. Aapka mansik santulan bacha raha hu. Kyunki issey buri movie maine aaj tak nahi dekhi hai (I'm saving you. I'm saving your money and mental balance. I haven't seen a worse film than this)."

Mr Bhanushali's review of the film didn't just end there. "It's a super, super, super bad film," he added. Jay Bhanushali said, "Trust me guys ye jitni havua aap dekh rahe hain, koi bolne ke layak bhi nahi hai. Matlab sachi bata raha hu (The hype is all false. Everyone is stunned after the movie. I'm telling you the truth) it took two days for me to make this video because main aisa tha ki ye kya film bana di hai, aur promote aisa kar rahe hain ki mujhe laga bachcho ke liye hoga. Lekin na bachchon ke liye hai na bado ke liye. (I was like what kind of a film they've made, and they've promoted it like it's a kid's movie. But it's for neither kids nor adults)."

The actor also added that his daughter was sleepy and bored while watching the film. "She was judging me for liking the film. I want to warn you all that if you ask your children to go with you, they will doubt you, your taste and your choice. So beware," he added.

Turns out, Jay Bhanushali wasn't the only one who didn't get the memo that Barbie is rated PG-13. Earlier this week, Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar shared an extensive note and she called the film "inappropriate." She revealed in the post that she walked the theatre after watching 10-15 minutes of Greta Gerwig's Barbie along with her 10-year-old daughter. PS_ the Margot Robbie led film is rated PG-13. "A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don't make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film," read an excerpt from her post. The Internet slammed the actress for not checking the film's rating before watching it with her daughter. Several users even asked the actress to list a few scenes that she found "inappropriate."

Jay Bhanushali is known for starring in TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Kayamath. and others. He has also hosted several reality shows, including the likes of Dance India Dance (till season 5), Dil Se Naachein Indiawaale, Sabse Bada Kalakar and Superstar Singer. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15.