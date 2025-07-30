Barbie Designers Mario Paglino And Gianni Grossi Killed In Head-On Car Crash In Italy

Barbie designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi were killed in a horrific head-on crash in Italy. According to The Independent, the professional and romantic partners died on Sunday after an 82-year-old man drove the wrong way on the A4 Turin-Milan highway, resulting in a head-on collision that claimed their lives. Amodio Valerio Giurni, a bank employee, and his wife, Silvia Moramacro, were also in the doll designers' car. While Mr Giurni died on the spot, Ms Moramacro was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The elderly man, identified as Egidio Ceriano, also died in the accident, per the outlet.

In a statement on Instagram, Barbie's official Instagram account praised the couple, describing them as "two treasured artists whose work has forever shaped the world of dolls".

"The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magnia2000," the statement read.

"As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered," it continued.

"Whether leading the Italian Doll Convention in Milan or showcasing their talents and love for Barbie at doll shows all over the world, their presence brought warmth, laughter and a sense of belonging," the tribute concluded.

According to the New York Post, the car crash occurred when the elderly driver made a U-turn after missing a toll booth and was driving the wrong way up the highway for more than four miles at over 80 mph. A couple in another vehicle described how they were almost killed by the man. "We barely survived: my husband swerved, I don't know how, it was a miracle," the woman said, per the outlet.

Paglino and Grossi were believed to be travelling for a day at the lake when they were killed.

According to The Independent, Paglino and Grossi founded Magnia2000, a company that specialises in custom dolls, in 1999. Their work earned them the Barbie Best Friend Award from Barbie fashion designer Carol Spencer in 2016. The two are known for their celebrity dolls, which include singers Cher and Lady Gaga and actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Sophia Loren.