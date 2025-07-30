Video: Ryanair Passenger Breaks Down In Tears At Bulgaria Airport After Being Denied Boarding Over Luggage

A video of a Ryanair passenger breaking down in tears after being denied boarding over her luggage is going viral online. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Thursday, July 24. The clip shows the woman desperately trying to fit her bag into a holdall. When it becomes clear that the luggage doesn't meet the airline's requirements and she would need to pay extra, she forcefully shoves it in, eventually managing to make it fit. However, despite her efforts, airport staff still refuse to let her board, prompting an emotional outburst that ends with her on her knees, crying.

In the video, the female passenger is seen breaking down in tears as she pleads with a member of the border police to let her board the flight. As other passengers watch from behind a glass door, she bangs on it, desperately asking for help. Eventually, she drops to her knees while tears stream down her face.

Nikolay Stefanov, the witness who recorded the ordeal, said the situation "escalated quickly". "She was pleading with us not to leave, but we were threatened that the entire flight would be cancelled if we didn't get on the bus, so passengers became frightened and left," he said, per the Post. Mr Stefanov said that fellow passengers were left in shock by how the staff were treating her with no compassion.

The viral video caught the attention of Bulgaria's parliament. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov called the employees' behaviour "outrageous" and ordered an inspection of the airport's security cameras. Karadjov assured citizens that the leading ground operator would be identified and receive the "highest fine" and a verbal warning following an investigation, per the Post.

Separately, Goldair Handling Bulgaria insisted that their employees acted "professionally and without any physical contact with the passenger". "All rules regarding passengers' baggage, its permissible size and the fees payable for baggage are determined solely, entirely and unilaterally by the airlines," the handling company said.

"Goldair Handling Bulgaria OOD is solely obliged to monitor compliance with these rules by the airlines. This also applies to hand luggage, as Goldair Handling Bulgaria OOD is obliged to monitor the dimensions of this baggage and collect excess baggage fees. (Staff) acted professionally and without any physical contact with the passenger," the company added.