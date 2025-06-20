Ryanair's Boeing 737 Crashes Into Runway Barrier In Greece, Wing Damaged

A Ryanair flight from London has crashed into a runway barrier at an airport in Greece, damaging the wing of the plane, a Boeing 737. The flight collided with the barrier shortly after it safely landed at the Kalamata International Airport on Wednesday.

Images of the damaged wing have now gone viral on social media.

Ryanair flight FR6080 Right winglet hit a fence at Kalamata airport in Greece during taxiing after landing.



The Boeing 737 aircraft had arrived from London Stansted when the incident happened.



Ryanair spokesperson said the aircraft had landed safely, but as it taxied, "the… pic.twitter.com/4cKoHi5Pk8 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 19, 2025

A spokesperson for Ryanair, the Irish low-cost carrier which is Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said that the Flight FR6080 had landed safely, but "the wing tip came in contact with a fence" as it was taxiing.

"The aircraft subsequently continued to stand, and passengers disembarked normally. The aircraft then underwent the required inspections and maintenance prior to its return to service," the spokesperson said.

The incident comes days after an Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing all but one passenger on board and a dozen others on the ground.

Second Ryanair Flight Incident This Month

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight this month was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany due to heavy turbulence from a thunderstorm, with nine passengers injured.

The flight from Berlin landed safely in Memmingen, about 115 km west of Munich, after bad weather prompted the pilot to initiate the emergency landing on June 4.

The airline said that the flight's captain had requested medical assistance ahead of landing.

It apologised to those affected and said it provided a bus service from Memmingen to Milan and a replacement flight.