US Millionaire CEO Reveals Questions That Help Her Identify Red Flags In Job Candidates

Kelli Valade, CEO of the American restaurant chain Denny's, recently shared the key red flags she watches for during the hiring process, often revealed through just a few critical questions she asks applicants. Speaking to Fortune, Ms Valade shared that one of the signs she looks for comes at the end of the interview, when she asks: "What questions do you have for me?" She explained that this small exercise helps her understand that you did your homework and are seriously interested in the role.

The CEO revealed that she also asks easy or expected questions but follows them up with thoughtful queries that help her determine a person's strengths and weaknesses. "What would they say makes you most effective at what you do? Typically, candidates are pretty well equipped to answer that question, she told the outlet.

"Then I ask them, what would make them more effective? Which basically is saying, what are your weaknesses? And there you'd be amazed at how many people can't answer that, or would say, 'I've not thought about it.' And so really what you're saying is, 'I've not thought about my weaknesses,'" she continued.

The 55-year-old also admitted that she herself is a work in progress. But she said that what's helped her stand out throughout her career is not shying away from admitting her areas of improvement. It is something she hopes to see in her employees, too, she added.

Also Read | Study Reveals When Human Body's Ageing Process Accelerates

According to Fortune, Ms Valade started her career at just age 16 as a hostess at TJ's Big Boy. She climbed the corporate ladder in human resources, dreaming of becoming a chief people officer one day. However, when she was asked to become Chili's chief operations officer, she admitted that she was overcome by self-doubt.

"I didn't think I could do that at the time. I thought, I think you're looking for the wrong person here. I don't know. My first instinct was, I'm not sure I know how to do that," she recalled.

She also advised those in her position, especially women, to push forward and dispel those doubts. "Push yourself and challenge yourself on why you may not feel like that," she said.