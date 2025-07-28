Study Reveals When Human Body's Ageing Process Accelerates

Researchers have revealed that the human body's ageing process speeds up around age 50. It revealed that major changes happen between 45 and 55 years of age. The study also noted that different tissues and organs in the body age differently, with blood vessels being one of the earliest and most susceptible to ageing.

"Based on aging-associated protein changes, we developed tissue-specific proteomic age clocks and characterized organ-level aging trajectories. Temporal analysis revealed an aging inflection around age 50, with blood vessels being a tissue that ages early and is markedly susceptible to aging," a team led by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences wrote in the paper.

For the study, the researchers analysed 516 samples from 13 human tissues spanning five decades. They found substantial proteomic remodelling in many tissues after age 50.

The researchers also identified an increase in the presence of 48 disease-related proteins with age, including those linked with cardiovascular conditions, tissue fibrosis, fatty liver disease and liver-related tumours. The aorta is also prone to ageing.

Previous studies found that ageing accelerates in two distinct phases: around ages 34 and 60, or 44 and 60, with different molecular changes occurring during each phase.

Researchers have discussed the importance of lifestyle interventions, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet and stress management, to slow down the effects of ageing.

The researchers wrote that the study aims to construct a comprehensive multi-tissue proteomic atlas spanning 50 years of the entire human ageing process, explain the mechanisms behind proteostasis imbalance in aged organs, and reveal both universal and tissue-specific ageing patterns.

"These insights may facilitate the development of targeted interventions for ageing and age-related diseases, paving the way to improve the health of older adults."