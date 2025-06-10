Study Reveals Food Items That Can Slow Down Ageing Process

People say age is just a number, stay young at heart and enjoy life, but despite an optimistic approach, no one can stop the process of ageing. However, it can be slowed down with exercise and a balanced diet. Scientists have also investigated to understand how food can influence epigenetic ageing.

Ageing is the process of becoming older, characterised by physical, biological and psychological changes that occur over time. Ageing can affect various aspects of life, including wrinkling, greying of hair, decreased strength and reduced mobility. Growing old also causes cellular ageing, DNA damage and hormonal shifts.

What is epigenetic ageing?

Epigenetic ageing refers to changes in gene expression that occur as we age, without altering the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can influence how our genes are turned on or off, impacting ageing and age-related diseases.

Researchers led by first author Jamie L Villanueva from the University of Washington and the National University of Natural Medicine established a connection between epigenetic ageing and food.

Also Read | An Asteroid That Was Once A Threat to Earth Could Hit the Moon In 2032, Says NASA

Ryan Bradley, corresponding author from the National University of Natural Medicine and the University of California, also contributed to the study, published in the journal Aging-US.

The researchers have found that some plant-based foods with compounds called methyl adaptogens might lead to a decrease in epigenetic age.

To conduct the study, the researchers analysed healthy men aged 50 to 72 years. They had previously completed an eight-week programme featuring a plant-based, nutrient-rich diet. They were also guided on exercise, sleep and stress management.

Food items that are rich in methyl adaptogen

Green tea, oolong tea, turmeric, rosemary, garlic and berries are rich in methyl adaptogen. Researchers found that those who ate higher amounts of such food experienced greater reductions in epigenetic age.