Barbie Designers Mario Paglino And Gianni Grossi Killed In Car Crash In Italy, Mattel Posts Tribute

Two of Barbie's most cherished designers, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Italy on Sunday, July 27. The incident occurred on the A4 Turin-Milan highway when an 82-year-old man drove the wrong way for over four miles, according to People. The head-on collision took place near the Marcallo-Mesero tollbooth in Lombardy.

Mario Paglino, 52, and Gianni Grossi, 55, were not only creative collaborators but also romantic partners. Also killed in the crash was 37-year-old banker Amodio Valerio Giurni, while his wife, Silvia Moramarco, 36, was injured and is currently being treated at Niguarda Hospital in Milan. The elderly driver, identified as Egidio Ceriano, also died in the crash.

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi were the minds behind Magni2000, a company they launched in 1999. The brand is known for crafting one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.

Following the tragic news, the official Instagram handle of Barbie shared a heartfelt tribute. They wrote, “The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magnia2000.”

“As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece,” the post continued.

“Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.” The post also featured a photo of the duo standing beneath a Barbie sign.

Barbie also highlighted how deeply the two were involved in the global doll community. “Whether leading the Italian Doll Convention in Milan or showcasing their talents and love for Barbie at doll shows all over the world, their presence brought warmth, laughter, and a sense of belonging.”

The caption read, “Barbie mourns the loss of two treasured artists whose work has forever shaped the world of dolls. Mario and Gianni, you will be missed.”

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi's legacy lives on – not just in the dolls they designed, but in the joy they sparked among collectors and fans around the world.

